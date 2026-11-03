Swift rushed 27 times for 69 yards and three touchdowns and brought in two of three targets for 10 yards in the Bears' 34-17 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Swift put in a full night's work while repeatedly butting heads with the Seahawks' elite run defense, as his longest run went for only seven yards and he averaged 2.6 yards per carry overall. Swift sealed the win for Chicago with his third touchdown of the game, a five-yard run with 4:41 remaining. That score was preceded by one- and five-yard scores earlier in the second half, and Swift's carry total was a season high. The veteran running back is up to a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.