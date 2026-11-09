Swift rushed 12 times for 31 yards and didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Swift was bottled up by an elite Buccaneers run defense that came into Week 9 allowing a league-low 80 rushing yards per game. He nearly had a fumble in the fourth quarter but was ruled down by contact on a play that the Buccaneers unsuccessfully challenged. Swift's momentum came to an abrupt halt with this season-worst performance, as he failed to reach 70 scrimmage yards for the first time all season after racking up seven touchdowns in the preceding four games. After Chicago's Week 10 bye, Swift could be back to sharing the backfield with Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), who hasn't played since Week 4 but recently returned to practice.