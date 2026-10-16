Swift will once again absorb a heavier backfield workload after Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Monangai will miss a second consecutive game due to thumb and toe injuries, leaving Swift as the clear RB1 while Roschon Johnson operates in a depth role. Swift had just 13 touches in a Week 5 loss to the Packers, though he finished with 73 yards and a touchdown, which was the Bears' only trip to the end zone. Through five regular-season games, the veteran running back has turned 78 carries into 354 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns while catching 14 of 16 passes for 114 yards.

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