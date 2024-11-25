Swift rushed the ball 13 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings. He added three receptions on four targets for 35 yards.

Swift gained only 20 yards on 10 carries in the first half and was largely scripted out of the contest in the final two quarters as the Bears played from behind. He did manage his highest yardage total as a receiver since Week 5 to avoid a completely disastrous performance. While Swift has been effective for large portions of the season, he may not bounce back in Week 13 against a tough Lions run defense.