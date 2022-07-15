Mooney struggled with fatigue at times last year, and he spent the offseason working to avoid a recurrence in 2022, Dan Pompei of The Athletic reports.

Even though Allen Robinson was often thought of as the lead receiver, it was Mooney who was the top receiver on the Bears for the majority of the season. From Week 8 on, he had six games with at least 60 yards with three of those resulted in over 120 yards. He'll have a full training camp to work with Justin Fields, and after finishing 22nd among wide receivers in fantasy points last year, that rapport could help him move inside the top 20.