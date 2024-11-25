Moore recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Moore showed the ability to connect with Caleb Williams in all areas of the field in the loss, as he had long gains of 37 and 27 yards, the latter of which set up a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime. He also worked effectively in the short areas of the field, including on a 10-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter -- his first trip to the end zone since Week 5. While it's been a disappointing season for Moore, he has 14 receptions on 14 targets for 168 yards across two games since Chicago made a change at offensive coordinator.