Foreman is a full participant in practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Foreman has been inactive for the Bears' last two games, but an injury isn't in play, as he's simply fallen behind rookie Roschon Johnson on the depth chart. Meanwhile, No. 3 running back and core special-teams player Travis Homer (ankle) was added to the Bears' injury report Thursday as a limited participant in practice, so Foreman could re-enter the backfield mix Week 4 if Homer isn't available.