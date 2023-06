Jackson (foot) participated in practice Wednesday at OTAs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Jackson took part in all individual drills and got in a few team reps, as well. The Bears will presumably ease the safety back to 100 percent participation to avoid a setback, but he sounds close to putting last season's Lisfranc injury behind him. He should be good to go for the start of training camp.