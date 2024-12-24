The Chargers signed Jackson to their practice squad Monday.

Jackson began the season in Baltimore and played in nine games before he was waived Nov. 23. During his time with the Ravens, the veteran safety tallied 30 tackles (18 solo) and one defensed pass, but his tenure ended abruptly, as he was a healthy scratch Week 9, returned and played just 14 defensive snaps Week 10, then missed Week 11 for personal reasons before being let go. Jackson's presence could be needed in Los Angeles before the end of the regular season with both Alohi Gilman (hamstring) and Marcus Maye (ankle) on injured reserve.