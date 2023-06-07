Hicks (concussion) has been participating throughout Chicago's OTAs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Hicks suffered a concussion during the Bears' 2022 season finale but has since moved past the issue. The 2022 seventh-round pick started in two of his 15 appearances last year, filling in for Jaquon Brisker and Eddie Jackson, playing mainly as a special teamer. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old will most likely serve as a backup safety and continue to play on special teams this upcoming season.