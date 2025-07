Hicks (shoulder) is practicing at Bears training camp, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Hicks missed the final two games of the regular season last year but is now healthy. The 25-year-old safety logged 40 tackles (24 solo), two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries across 12 regular-season contests in 2024. He's competing for a backup safety job behind Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard and Jonathan Owens in Chicago.