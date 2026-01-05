Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Limited availability again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded five solo tackles in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Johnson appeared in seven games and totaled 17 tackles, one interception and two passes defended while missing significant time for the fourth time in five seasons. His snap counts were limited for much of the year, and his career interception total sits at eight across six seasons. He is signed through 2027 and remains a low-floor, low-ceiling IDP.