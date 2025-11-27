Chicago activated Johnson (groin) off injured reserve Thursday, and he remains questionable for Friday's Week 13 game against the Eagles.

This seems to confirm reports that Johnson will return to action Friday, though he remains officially questionable. His final status may not be clarified until the Packers release their list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to Friday's 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Johnson does indeed get clearance to play, he'll likely reclaim a starting role at cornerback.