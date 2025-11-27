Johnson (groin) has been listed as questionable to play against the Eagles on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Johnson was set to be activated, but for now, he's questionable. Johnson remains on injured reserve and would need to be activated by Thursday afternoon to have a chance to suit up. The cornerback missed all of training camp and the preseason with the groin injury, sat out Week 1, aggravated the injury in Week 2, had surgery in late September and has been out ever since.