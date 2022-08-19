Fields completed five of seven passes for 39 yards and rushed once for one yard in Thursday's 27-11 preseason win over Seattle.
Fields only played the first drive, but the offense moved the ball effectively during his brief time in the game, as the possession resulted in a 35-yard Cairo Santos field goal. It remains to be seen how much the dual-threat quarterback will play in Chicago's Aug. 27 preseason finale against the Browns.
