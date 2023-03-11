Fields, after a Friday trade with the Carolina Panthers, will now have a true No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore.

During the 2022 season, Fields' top receiving options were Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. With three seasons of at least 1,157 receiving yards since 2019, Fields now has a star receiver who may not have reached his ceiling due to the bad offenses he was on with the Panthers. We've already seen Fields rush for 1,143 yards. Now, It's likely the Bears are ready to open up the passing attack to see if their quarterback can be an elite passer as well. Due to his uncertainly as a passer, Fields still carries risk, but it's reasonable to view him as a top-eight fantasy option, with ceiling for placing higher, in 2023 drafts.