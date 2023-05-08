Bears OC Luke Getsy recently said Fields is "light years ahead of where he was" at the same point last offseason, Collen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Fields is entering his third pro season and second year in Getsy's offense after running for 1,143 yards and eight TDs in 15 games last season. It wasn't all good, of course, as Fields took a league-high 55 sacks and fumbled a league-high 16 times for a pathetic Bears team that got the No. 1 pick. They then traded that pick for a package that included WR DJ Moore, and later used a first-rounder on OT Darnell Wright and a fourth-rounder on WR Tyler Scott, giving Fields a lot more help than he had last season. The 24-year-old's progress as a passer is still a major question mark, but the running alone should make him useful for fantasy and suggests massive upside if the Bears are able to throw the ball effectively. With Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Chase Claypool complementing Moore, the team won't lack for speed or athleticism on the perimeter.