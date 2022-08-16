Fields is likely to go for six-to-10 plays in Thursday's game against the Seahawks Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Fishbain also stated that some of the Bears' starters will see 20 plays, so that can't be ruled out for Fields. Coach Matt Eberflus said the low number of plays is due the the short week the team is on.
