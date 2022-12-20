The Bears designated Herbert (hip) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.
Following the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Eagles, Herbert has spent the minimum four games on IR due to a hip injury. Coach Matt Eberflus told Larry Mayer of the team's official site Monday that Herbert was "cleared, ready to go. ... He looks great." Chicago likely will allow Herbert to take part in all Week 16 sessions before making a decision to activate him ahead of Saturday's contest against the Bills, which must be done by 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Once he's back on the active roster, he'll team up with David Montgomery out of the backfield.