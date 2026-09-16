The Falcons signed Herbert to the practice squad Wednesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Herbert entered the league in 2021 and has suited up for the Bears, Bengals and Jets. In 63 regular-season games, the 28-year-old amassed 1,957 yards and nine touchdowns off 416 carries, adding 54 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. While the Falcons have Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson in the backfield, Herbert could be elevated if one of those players gets hurt down the line.