Joseph (undisclosed) was taken off the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Joseph appears healthy enough to start practicing again and will likely take the field sometime this week. Besides former All-Pro Eddie Jackson and this year's second-round pick Jaquan Brisker, the 27-year-old Joseph will fight for a roster spot with fellow safeties' DeAndre Houston-Carson, newly-acquired Dane Cruikshank and rookie Elijah Hicks. Joseph, who has spent his entire four-year career in Chicago, made his NFL debut last season after the team elevated him from the practice squad in Week 15.