Bengals' Cameron Sample: Inactive for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sample (oblique) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.
Sample was held out of the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Patriots and it appears that, despite limited practice throughout the week, that scenario will repeat. The depth defensive end will have to use the upcoming 10-day turnaround as an opportunity to get healthy ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the Bills.
More News
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Questionable to face Ravens•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Still nursing oblique issue•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Ruled out for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Exits with oblique injury•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Logs full practice•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Inactive for Week 8•