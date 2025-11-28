default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sample (oblique) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Sample was held out of the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Patriots and it appears that, despite limited practice throughout the week, that scenario will repeat. The depth defensive end will have to use the upcoming 10-day turnaround as an opportunity to get healthy ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the Bills.

More News