Bengals' Cameron Sample: Questionable to face Ravens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sample (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Sample was held out of the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Patriots but was able to practice in limited fashion throughout the week. He has a chance to return for Thursday's primetime contest, though his status will be officially determined shortly before kickoff.
More News
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Still nursing oblique issue•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Ruled out for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Exits with oblique injury•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Logs full practice•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Inactive for Week 8•
-
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Back from Achilles tear•