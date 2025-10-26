Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Johnson was a full participant in practice all week, but he's not quite ready for game action. He's in the final stages of his recovery from a left calf strain that he sustained in early August during training camp. Johnson will look to progress enough in his recovery to be activated off IR ahead of the Bengals' Week 9 clash against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 2.