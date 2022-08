Evans rushed five times for 10 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Saturday's 16-7 preseason win over the Rams.

Evans started once again with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine continuing to sit, but the second-year running back struggled once again on the ground. Evans finishes the preseason with just 10 rushing yards on 18 attempts, so his contributions in the regular season will likely be limited to special teams and passing situations on offense.