Hill is competing with DJ Turner for the perimeter role opposite opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt and could have an early lead, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hill, a 2022 first-round pick, impressed as at safety in his sophomore season but is now working as an outside cornerback. He boasts a size advantage over Turner, with Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that Hill's physicality has made him stand out, but it's unlikely that anyone will truly pull ahead in the No. 2 corner competition until pads come on in training camp.