Hendrickson is dealing with a minor lower-body injury, according to head coach Zac Taylor, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's not clear how much time Hendrickson may miss, or if he'll be able to compete in the team's first preseason game, Aug. 11. However, considering the importance of the 28-year-old's presence on the Bengals' defensive front, it's likely the team will be cautious with him.