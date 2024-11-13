Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Cooper (wrist) will be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

While fellow wideout Keon Coleman (wrist) has already been ruled out for Week 11, Cooper's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs has yet to be determined. He's missed the Bills' last two contests, but McDermott noted Monday that the veteran wideout has been improving, according to Maddy Glab of the team's official site.