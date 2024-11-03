Coleman caught one of two targets for 21 yards and caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Coleman bobbled a slant in the red zone on his only target of the first half, and the ball ended up in Jalen Ramsey's hands for an interception. The rookie receiver atoned to some extent by catching a two-point conversion in the third quarter and added a 21-yard catch in the fourth. Coleman was seen holding his wrist while walking to the locker room with trainers late in the game, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, so his practice participation will bear monitoring as the Bills prepare to face the Colts in Week 10, especially since Buffalo was already without Amari Cooper (wrist) against the Dolphins.