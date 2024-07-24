Shakir, who dealt with a lower-body issue during last month's minicamp, participated in the first day of training camp practice Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

With Shakir available as camp opens, the 2022 fifth-rounder appears poised to cement a key role in a revamped WR corps that also includes veteran newcomers Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool, as well as rookie Keon Coleman. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer in the mix, Shakir is the only returning returning wideout who has caught a pass from QB Josh Allen in a regular-season game, a context that should lead to added opportunities for the 24-year-old, on the heels of logging a 39/611/2 receiving line while playing a full slate for the Bills last season.