Shakir caught four of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Seven of Josh Allen's 17 passes were directed to Shakir, as the wideout led the Bills in catches and targets while finishing second behind Dawson Knox (56) in receiving yards. This was only the second time in his last 10 games that Shakir failed to reach 50 receiving yards, and his shortfall here can be attributed to playing in snowy conditions. Weather shouldn't be an issue for Buffalo's passing game in sunny Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 14.