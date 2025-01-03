Trubisky's teammate Mike White was signed to the active roster Friday, and coach Sean McDermott said, "We hope we can get him in the game," Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Trubisky is a decent fill-in fantasy guy, at least in terms of the wild wackiness of Week 18, but he's likely to cede a few snaps or a series to Josh Allen on the front end so Allen can keep his NFL active consecutive starts streak going. On top of that, the Bills are essentially using this as a preseason game, meaning Trubisky should get a good look from that point, but he may also need to yield a quarter of play or thereabouts to White on the back end of the game. The Bills have the capability of running up points no matter who is out there, especially when you consider their opponent might not mind getting the No. 1 overall pick in April. Just know that comparable options such as Joshua Dobbs or Aidan O'Connell might get a full game this week, while Trubisky will be some degree short.