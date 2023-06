Diggs participated in Wednesday's minicamp practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was noticeably absent from the Bills' first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday, prompting coach Sean McDermott to note his concern regarding the situation. However, a day later Diggs was back on the field. As long as he is available, the 29-year-old remains on track to head the team's wideout corps, on the heels of a 108-catch effort in 2022.