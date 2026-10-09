Diggs (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Giants, Tashan Reed reports after Commanders coach Dan Quinn provided injury updates Friday.

After missing practice time earlier in the week, Diggs has now been ruled out for Week 5. Terry McLaurin, on the other hand, is expected to play through a hamstring injury, though Quinn wasn't quite ready to guarantee it Friday afternoon. With Diggs definitely out, there will be extra WR snaps available for some combination of Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown.