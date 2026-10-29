Diggs (hand/hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Diggs was a non-participant Wednesday due to hand/hamstring/rest, but a return to all activity one day later with 'rest' removed from the injury report indicates the pair of health concerns won't impact his ability to suit up on game days. With Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season, Diggs will have unfettered access to passes from QB Jayden Daniels moving forward, which so far has ammounted to a 10-99-2 line on 16 targets in their two healthy outings (Weeks 1 and 6) together this season.