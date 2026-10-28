Diggs (hand/hamstring/rest) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Head coach Dan Quinn relayed to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post earlier Wednesday that Diggs wasn't going to practice for an unspecified reason. The Commanders ended up listing hand and hamstring issues in addition to rest, the latter of which is the likeliest reason for his absence because Diggs is expected to be a full participant Thursday. With Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season, Diggs will be on the receiving end of plenty of targets from QB Jayden Daniels as long as Diggs is able to suit up on game days.