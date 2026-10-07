Diggs was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Diggs wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of Wednesday's session open to the media, and now the reason for his absence is known. Both he and fellow WR Terry McLaurin weren't able to mix into drills to begin Week 5 prep due to hamstring issues, leaving massive question marks for the state of the Commanders' passing game ahead of Sunday's contest against the Giants. Practice reports Thursday and Friday ultimately will be telling for the statuses of McLaurin and Diggs.