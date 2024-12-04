Rapp recorded six tackles (four solo) and forced a fumble in a 35-10 Week 13 win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Rapp tied for second on the Bills with his six stops. He also made a big play with Buffalo leading 21-3 early in the third quarter, punching the ball away from Kyle Juszczyk at the Bills' one-yard line to demoralize the Niners after they appeared to be headed for a score. Rapp has finished with at least six stops in six of his past seven games and has a shot at recording triple-digit tackles for the second time in his career with 62 through 11 contests.