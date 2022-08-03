Settle missed practice for the second straight day Tuesday due to a groin injury, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports.
Settle was a sneaky good signing after spending four decent seasons in Washington, though he has a new defense to learn and any missed practice time takes on added importance.
