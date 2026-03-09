Settle and the Commanders agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $25.5 million Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Settle will reunite with Washington, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career with after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Virginia Tech product spent the last two years in Houston and enjoyed a productive 2024 campaign, but his 2025 season was cut short in early December by a foot injury that required season-ending surgery. Settle will join Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw on the Commanders' defensive line while flanked by edge rushers Odafe Oweh and Dorance Armstrong (knee).