Settle (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

It was reported earlier Thursday that Settle is slated to undergo season-ending foot surgery, so his placement on IR was inevitable. The veteran defensive tackle will conclude the campaign with 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defensed over 12 games. Settle consistently logged a defensive snap share of around 50 percent prior to being sidelined, so his loss is significant for the Texans' defense.