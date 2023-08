Parker (undisclosed) was released from injured reserve by the Raiders with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Parker will now have the chance to seek an opportunity elsewhere in 2023, as long as he can prove himself healthy. The 27-year-old last played in 2021, appearing in 17 games and starting 13 for Las Vegas, but he missed all of 2022 due to a triceps injury.