Trautman (abdomen) did not participate in Denver's mandatory minicamp Wednesday due to an injury, Jon Heath of USA Today reports.

Coach Sean Payton said Trautman's injury isn't too serious and won't need surgery, calling it "basically a sprain." The fifth-year pro thus appears on track for the start of training camp late July. Trautman projects to contribute as a rotational part of the Broncos' tight end corps behind Greg Dulcich (foot/hamstring), though the latter is still working toward a return to the field.