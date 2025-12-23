Singleton registered 13 tackles (four solo) during the Broncos' 34-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Singleton and Patrick Surtain were the only two Bronco defenders to play all 70 defensive snaps Sunday, and it was the former that led both teams with a season-high 13 tackles. It was the fifth time that Singleton reached double-digit tackles and first since Week 9 against the Texans. He is up to 124 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble through 14 regular-season games.