Singleton finished Sunday's 30--26 win over the Rams with eight tackles (five solo).

Singleton played every single defensive snap for a second consecutive week, and he finished Sunday's game tied with Pat Surtain as the Broncos' second-leading tackler behind Brandon Jones (eight). Singleton is up to 33 combined tackles through three regular-season games, which leads the Broncos and is tied with Fred Warner for second-most in the NFL behind rookie second-rounder Anthony Hill (34). Singleton and the Broncos' defense will have its hands full in a Week 4 road tilt against the 49ers.