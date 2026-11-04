Singleton notched 14 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defensed a pass in Sunday's 28-24 victory against the Chiefs.

Singleton continued to rack up a vast number of stops -- it was the fifth time this season he's recorded double-digit tackles. The star linebacker also registered a sack for the second straight week, coming up huge when he brought down Patrick Mahomes for a six-yard loss late in the fourth quarter on third down. The next play was a missed Harrison Butker 54-yard field-goal try, which led to Denver pulling off the comeback with a touchdown less than a minute later. Singleton has been an elite IDP asset in fantasy this season, as he leads the NFL by a wide margin with 101 tackles through eight weeks.