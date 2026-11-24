Singleton recorded 11 total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders.

Singleton was able to notch double-digit stops for the fourth time in the last five games and sixth time overall this year. The linebacker also notched a sack for the third time in four weeks, getting to Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza for a 10-yard loss in the second quarter. Singleton is now up to 118 total tackles (54 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also registering three passes defensed over 10 contests so far during the 2026 campaign.