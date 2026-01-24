default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Broncos elevated Moore from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Moore will receive his first elevation as a Bronco and Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots will be his first game since the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans. The wide receiver will serve as a depth option if Troy Franklin (hamstring) cannot play. If Franklin is ruled out, Moore will operate as the No. 5 receiver behind Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

More News