The Broncos elevated Moore from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Moore will receive his first elevation as a Bronco and Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots will be his first game since the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans. The wide receiver will serve as a depth option if Troy Franklin (hamstring) cannot play. If Franklin is ruled out, Moore will operate as the No. 5 receiver behind Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.