Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: X-rays return negative
X-rays on Sanders' ankle returned negative, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Sanders exited Sunday's bout with the Giants in the third quarter after coming down awkwardly on his right leg. While it doesn't appear he sustained any structural damage, Sanders isn't in the clear quite yet and could still be forced to miss time. The receiver will presumably undergo more testing Monday to further determine the extent of his injury.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited to 27 yards•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Grabs seven catches in loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Strikes twice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to three catches Monday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nabs just 25 percent of targets•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.