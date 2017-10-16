Play

Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: X-rays return negative

X-rays on Sanders' ankle returned negative, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sanders exited Sunday's bout with the Giants in the third quarter after coming down awkwardly on his right leg. While it doesn't appear he sustained any structural damage, Sanders isn't in the clear quite yet and could still be forced to miss time. The receiver will presumably undergo more testing Monday to further determine the extent of his injury.

