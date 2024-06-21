McLaughlin working to earn an increased workload entering Year 2, while competing with backfield mates Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

McLaughlin has been one of the earliest to arrive throughout Denver's voluntary offseason workouts, and at mandatory minicamp he reportedly looked more explosive than in his rookie season, when he averaged an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi praised McLaughlin's "speed, acceleration (and) explosiveness," saying "I don't know if there's anyone who works harder than him." Still, the Broncos' backfield is crowded, with Javonte Williams presumably still the No. 1 option and another year removed from ACL injury, plus rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime (knee) and undrafted free agent Blake Watson having been added to the mix.